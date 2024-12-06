Man sentenced for role in Bristol disorder

A 55-year-old man who pleaded guilty to violent disorder for his role in the disorder in Bristol in August has been sentenced.

Scott Leach, of Keynsham, was verbally abusive towards police officers and pushed a member of the public off their bike on Saturday 3 August.

At Bristol Crown Court on Thursday (5 December) he was sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Herbert said: “Scott Leach was among a significant number of people who contributed to the disgraceful behaviour we saw on that day. “It is right that he has appeared before the court as a result and been sentenced, having admitted his part.”

Leach is the 36th person to be sentenced for their involvement in the disorder on 3 August. Custodial sentences totalling more than 50 years have been handed down.