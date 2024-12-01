Motorcyclist hurt in collision, Taunton

We’re at the scene of a serious injury collision in Taunton.

Emergency services were called at 6.45am today, Sunday 1 December, to a collision between a motorcycle and a car on the A38 Bridgwater Road near its junction with the A358 Toneway.

The rider has gone to hospital by ambulance with injuries currently described as critical. Officers have contacted their next of kin.

The driver of the car, a Skoda Fabia, was uninjured.

Bridgwater Road is likely to be closed between Laxton Road and the Toneway for much of the morning, and people are urged to seek alternative routes.

If you have any dashcam, CCTV or other footage which could help the investigation, please call 101 and quote log 195 of today.