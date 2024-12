A 44-year-old woman has appeared in court in connection with a burglary in Taunton.

Jane Butcher, of Triscombe Road, Taunton, appeared at Taunton Deane Magistrates’ Court, presiding in North Somerset Courthouse, yesterday (Tuesday 3 December) charged with one count of dwelling burglary.

The charge relates to an incident in the Wellsprings Road area of Taunton in August 2024.

She was remanded to appear at Taunton Crown Court on 10 January.