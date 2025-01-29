Appeal after child bitten by dog – Wincanton

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify the woman pictured following a dog attack in Wincanton.

We believe the woman pictured may be able to assist in our enquiries following the incident at Wincanton Recreation Ground, in Cemetery Lane.

She is white, of medium build, aged between 35-40 years old, with long, blonde hair. She also has tattoos on her bicep and back.

At around 2.50pm on Wednesday 7 August last year, a child was playing the park when he ran past another child and a woman.

The dog, described as a German pointer-type, reportedly lunged at the running child and bit them, causing minor injuries which required hospital treatment.

An investigation has been ongoing to identify possible witnesses and people of interest to the incident and CCTV has been reviewed.

Following these enquiries, we are now in a position to share this image in the hopes of being able to identify them.