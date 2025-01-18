Items added to seized property gallery

We’ve added more items, including a picture, jewellery, coins, china and collectables, to our online gallery of suspected stolen property.

Officers seized hundreds of items which they believe to have been stolen in burglaries of homes and outbuildings across Somerset and the Blackdown Hills into Devon.

We’ll continue to update the gallery in the coming weeks in a bid to identify the rightful owners of a wide range of property including tools and garden equipment, books and decorative items.

You can view the gallery online and claim items by completing a form on our website. You’ll need to be able to prove ownership and to have your crime reference number, if you have one, to hand.

Alternatively please email us with your crime reference number, description or photograph of the item and contact details.