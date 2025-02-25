Bus driver assaulted in Bristol
Do you recognise this person?
We wish to speak to him in connection with an ongoing investigation into an assault on a bus driver. The victim was punched in the face and sustained a cut lip.
The incident happened on a number 6 bus at about 5.30pm on Tuesday 3 December in Whitehall Road, Bristol.
We hope the public can help us identify the male, pictured, who is described as slim and wearing a black hoodie and grey shorts.
If you can help our enquiries, please contact us online or on 101 quoting reference number 5224317873.
