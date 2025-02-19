Special Constabulary officer barred from policing for gross misconduct

A former member of the Special Constabulary has been barred from policing following an accelerated misconduct hearing held today (Wednesday 19 February).

Special Sgt Neil Young, who served in a volunteer role in South Gloucestershire, would have been dismissed from his position if he hadn’t already resigned.

The former officer, while off-duty, sent messages to a woman in which he used misogynistic and derogatory terms, spoke about meeting up for sexual activity in his uniform, and referred to a rape scenario, known as Consensual Non-Consent sexual activity. He never met the woman in person.

He also sent an image of a road traffic collision he’d attended for no policing purpose. There were no members of the public in the image, which showed a car which had overturned.

Our Professional Standards Department launched an investigation following concerns raised by a third party in December 2022. Following careful and prolonged engagement with the woman, as well as intelligence-led enquiries, investigators were able to identify Neil Young and he was suspended from duty. He resigned in March 2023.

An accelerated misconduct hearing was held in front of former Assistant Chief Constable Craig Holden today, in which gross misconduct was proven.



In an impact statement, read out during the hearing, the victim said: “I found coming forward to report his behaviour very, very hard. I did not trust that the police would listen to me. It took a long time to build up the courage to report it.

“What he (Neil Young) said to me about how he feels about wanting to abuse women, his lack of respect and care for me has harmed me, and it continues to harm me whenever I think about it. He abused his position of trust.”

Assistant Chief Constable Joanne Hall said afterwards: “This former Special Constabulary officer’s actions were horrific and shameful and he clearly expressed degrading and offensive views. “Those who serve with the Special Constabulary give up their time voluntarily to protect and safeguard their community, so this man’s actions are a gross betrayal of the values and standards expected of him. He’s severely let down his colleagues and the public, and as a result will no longer be able to work or volunteer in policing or other law enforcement agencies again. “We encourage all our staff to call-out any inappropriate or discriminatory behaviour, whether they see it, hear it, or are informed about it by a third party, and we have confidential reporting systems in place to allow them to do this.”

An outcome notice will be published on the misconduct hearings page of our website in due course.