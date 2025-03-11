Arrests made in assault investigation – Bath
We’ve issued images of a man we want to identify in connection with an assault on a teenager in Bath.
An 18-year-old man was attacked in Stall Street, Bath, at just before 11pm on Saturday 7 December. He suffered facial injuries as a result.
We’ve been carrying out enquiries since the offence was reported to us and four arrests have already been made – three 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old boy. All remain released under investigation.
The man we want to identify is white, of slim build, about 5ft 9ins, with a thin beard and wearing a black beanie hat, black hooded top, white t-shirt, black trousers and black and white shoes. He also had a black backpack with him.
If you can help identify him, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224321634, or complete our online appeals form.