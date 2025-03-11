Arrests made in assault investigation – Bath

We’ve issued images of a man we want to identify in connection with an assault on a teenager in Bath.

An 18-year-old man was attacked in Stall Street, Bath, at just before 11pm on Saturday 7 December. He suffered facial injuries as a result.

We’ve been carrying out enquiries since the offence was reported to us and four arrests have already been made – three 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old boy. All remain released under investigation.

The man we want to identify is white, of slim build, about 5ft 9ins, with a thin beard and wearing a black beanie hat, black hooded top, white t-shirt, black trousers and black and white shoes. He also had a black backpack with him.

If you can help identify him, please contact us.