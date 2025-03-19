CCTV appeal after woman assaulted in Taunton

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify two people officers wish to speak to in connection with an assault investigation.

Between 1-2pm on Monday 3 February, the victim was travelling down East Street, in Taunton, on a mobility scooter. Two unknown men were walking in the middle of the footpath and one of the pair started shouting at the victim before pushing her and her mobility scooter over.

The victim, in her 70s, sustained fractured ribs, bruising to the arms and had her glasses broken.

Officer in the case PC Ayden Hockey said: “Since receiving the report, we have conducted a number of enquiries into this incident to understand what happened and to identify the individuals involved, this has included speaking to local businesses, carrying out extensive CCTV enquiries and gaining witness accounts. “We appreciate that the images are not the best quality, however we are hopeful someone may recognise the clothing or visible features. “The two individuals we would like to identify are both white, bald, of medium to large build, and both had white beards. One of the men was in a wheelchair and they had with them two sandy-coloured small dogs.”

If you recognise the two people pictured, or have any other information, please call us.