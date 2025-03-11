Man charged following fatal collision in Taunton

A 37-year-old man has appeared in court following a fatal collision yesterday morning (Monday 10 March).

Michael Atkinson, of Bacon Drive, Taunton, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, death by driving whilst disqualified and driving with alcohol over the prescribed limit.

The charges relate to a collision involving a van and a cyclist in Lisieux Way, in Taunton, yesterday morning.

The cyclist, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but, despite the efforts of first responders and medical staff, sadly died.

Her next of kin have been informed and our thoughts remain with them during this time. They are being offered support by an officer.

Atkinson appeared at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 11 March) where he was remanded into custody. He will next appear at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 11 April.