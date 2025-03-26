Statement in relation to online video – Taunton

We are aware a video has been posted on social media relating to the behaviour of one of our officers within a private garden in Taunton.

Our Professional Standards Department was immediately notified after this was raised with us yesterday. A public complaint has been received.

The officer in the video has been identified internally and he has given an initial account around the circumstances. We understand the incident took place in recent days while the officer was on duty.

We’d please respectfully ask people do not begin to speculate around the events that led up to this incident while our professional standards review is ongoing.

We expect the highest level of professionalism and diligence from all our officers and staff when on duty and would like to reassure the public this incident is being looked into.