CCTV appeal after Chard assault

A CCTV image has today been released of a man officers want to speak to in connection with their investigation into an incident of assault in Chard earlier this year.

At about 4am on New Year’s Day, a man was attacked in Fore Street after an altercation.

The victim sustained serious injuries, including multiple arm fractures, a broken shoulder joint and multiple cuts and bruises. He was treated in hospital and has since returned home to continue his recovery.

The man officers want to speak to is described as white, of stocky build with short hair and goatee-style beard. He also has tattoos on both arms and one tattooed hand.

He was wearing a dark-coloured t-shirt with ‘Firetrap’ written across the front, a grey sip-up hoodie and jeans at the time.