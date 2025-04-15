Update on investigation into incident at Pontins Brean Sands in 2019

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised charges be brought following an investigation into an incident at Pontins Brean Sands Holiday Park in February 2019 in which ducting collapsed onto a number of people.

The investigation, conducted by Avon and Somerset Police together with Somerset Council, followed the sad death of 68-year-old Wendy Jones in August 2019.

A referral was made to the CPS last year at the conclusion of the investigation to consider a charging decision.

The CPS has authorised the following charges:

Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd (Pontins’ parent company) has been charged with corporate manslaughter.

Stephen Bennison, 58 and from Farington in Lancashire, has been charged with failure to discharge general health / safety duty to person other than an employee under Section 3 of the Health and Safety Work Act 1974.

The defendants will first appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 6 May 2025.