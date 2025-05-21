Appeal after police car damaged in Bath
We are appealing for the public’s help to identify two males after a police car was damaged in Bath.
The incident happened at around 2.43am on Sunday 4 May in Bath’s High Street.
The men pictured are described as being in their twenties, with the first of slim build, wearing a black T-shirt with a large logo on the side, blue skinny jeans, and black trainers.
The second male, also of slim build, was wearing a black T-shirt with a grey panel on the back, blue skinny jeans and black and red trainers.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225125976, or complete our online appeals form.