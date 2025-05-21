Appeal after police car damaged in Bath

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify two males after a police car was damaged in Bath.

The incident happened at around 2.43am on Sunday 4 May in Bath’s High Street.

The men pictured are described as being in their twenties, with the first of slim build, wearing a black T-shirt with a large logo on the side, blue skinny jeans, and black trainers.

The second male, also of slim build, was wearing a black T-shirt with a grey panel on the back, blue skinny jeans and black and red trainers.