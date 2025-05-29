Appeal to identify man who helped girl after incident in Chard

Officers investigating an incident in Chard in which a teenager was sexually assaulted have today released the image of a man they believe could be a key witness.

A girl, in her mid-teens, was walking on a footpath near Zembard Lane, when she was approached by the offender.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on the day of the offence. He has since been released on conditional police bail while the investigation continues.

Immediately after the incident the victim approached another member of the public (pictured) who helped her to safety.

Officers have been unable to identify this man and are now releasing his image. They believe he could have important information that could help progress the investigation.

He had short white hair and was wearing a dark coloured hoodie, blue jeans and brown boots at the time.

Targeted patrols have been carried out by uniformed officers since this crime. We would like to reassure the public we are not aware of any other incidents of this nature occurring in the area.

Sergeant Karen Pattison said: “This was a shocking incident and one which was terrifying for the victim. We have made sure that appropriate support is in place, and we continue to keep her regularly updated with the progress of the investigation. “Thankfully the person who we’re trying to identify helped make sure she was safe and we’re very grateful for their help on that day. “Unfortunately, we’ve been unable to locate them, however we believe they could hold vital information, and we’d encourage anyone who knows who they are to get in touch.”

If you recognise them or have any other information about the incident that could help our investigation, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225083982.