Success of Police Dementia Safeguarding Scheme featured on BBC Morning Live

Since its launch in 2015, Avon and Somerset Police’s Dementia Safeguarding Scheme has helped thousands of families caring for loved ones living with dementia. More recently, the introduction of Bluetooth-enabled Tile tracking devices has provided additional reassurance to more than 500 families across our area.

Among those helped by the scheme is Amanda Davies, who has shared her story after the technology helped safely locate her elderly father when he went missing in March this year. Their experience was featured on BBC Morning Live yesterday (Wednesday 21 May).

Amanda, who lives in West Wales, was contacted by carers who were concerned that her father, Michael, was missing from his home in South Bristol. Michael, 91, lives with dementia and is prone to becoming lost or confused when out alone, making him particularly vulnerable. Carers advised Amanda that if he couldn’t be located quickly, they would need to escalate the situation and call the emergency services.

Fortunately, Michael had recently started carrying a Bluetooth-enabled Tile tracking device provided through the Dementia Safeguarding Scheme. The device works by linking to the Life360 app, which uses Bluetooth and a network of smartphones to help pinpoint the location of the person carrying the Tile if they go missing.

Acting quickly, Amanda’s daughter suggested they check the app. To their relief, the Tile showed Michael was inside a pub in Totterdown.

Amanda called the pub, explained the situation, and staff were able to confirm Michael was there. District nurses were then able to collect him and return him home safely.

Michael, wearing his lanyard provided by the Avon and Somerset Dementia Safeguarding Scheme

Amanda said:

“Without the tracker, I have no idea how long it would have taken to find him — or if he would have tried to walk home alone after dark, which could have been really dangerous. The Tile made all the difference in getting him home safely and quickly. We were so lucky he had it on him.”

Had Michael not been located so quickly, officers would likely have needed to coordinate a full-scale missing person search.

Insp Stuart King, who leads the Dementia Safeguarding Scheme in a voluntary capacity alongside his primary role within Avon and Somerset Police, said:

“This is exactly the kind of situation the scheme is designed to help with. Getting lost or disoriented in the community can have serious consequences for someone living with dementia. The trackers give families peace of mind and allow us to take quick and effective action if someone goes missing.” Inspector Stuart King with one of the new Tile devices

The Dementia Safeguarding Scheme is available across Avon and Somerset, providing a range of assistance devices — including NFC-enabled wristbands, NFC hangtags, GPS tracking devices, and more recently, Bluetooth Tiles — to help safeguard those living with dementia.

Now in its tenth year, the scheme is safeguarding more than 2000 people across the force area who are registered and living with dementia. The tracking devices, including the Bluetooth Tiles, are externally funded by charitable partners. Avon and Somerset Police has also supported numerous police forces, charities, and local authorities across the UK and beyond in adopting similar safeguarding schemes.

For more information about the scheme, including how to apply, visit: Dementia Safeguarding Scheme (Herbert Protocol) | Avon and Somerset Police

View Amanda and Michael’s story on BBC Morning Live:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m002cf2m/morning-live-series-7-21052025 (from 00:38:12)