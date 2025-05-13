Renewed appeal to find missing Benjamin

We are continuing to ask for people to come forward with information relating to the whereabouts of 37-year-old Benjamin White.

We understand Benjamin was in the Brislington area of Bristol at about 2.30pm on Saturday 3 May.

Detectives have traced his movements using CCTV and understand he caught a train on the same day from Bath Spa Railway Station at about 3.45pm to London Paddington, arriving at about 5.10pm. We are sharing images from the CCTV camera that show him wearing light grey trousers, a dark T-shirt and black shoes. He is in possession of a black backpack.

Benjamin is described as white, about 6ft 3ins and of large build.

He has links to Bristol and London.

We’d ask anyone who sees Benjamin to please call 999 and quote reference number 5225124466. Alternatively, if you have any other information about his whereabouts, please call 101.