CCTV appeal after fight breaks out at Bristol pub

We are releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to after a man was pushed down a flight of stairs while trying to break up a fight in a Bristol pub.

The victim suffered a dislocated shoulder after the fall when a fight broke out between a number of people inside The Birkett Tap, Baldwin Street, at around 11.30pm on Saturday 26 April.

He was taken to Musgrove Park Hospital, in Taunton, for treatment and has since returned home.

The man officers would like to speak to is described as white, around 40 years old, who is bald, of medium build, and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out at the pub and anybody who recognises the man pictured is urged to contact us.