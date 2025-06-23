CCTV appeal after woman assaulted before bike thrown at her in Wells

We are appealing for witnesses after reports a woman in her early 20s was assaulted before having a bike thrown at her during an incident in Wells.

We are appealing to the public to help us identify the man pictured in this CCTV image who we believe may have information which could help our enquiries into an incident in South Street, Wells, at around 10.20am on Friday 20 June.

The man pictured is described as white, in his 20s, around 5ft 10ins tall, who was wearing a blue T-shirt, black jogging bottoms, a grey beanie hat and Nike Air Jordan trainers and had a silver-framed bike.

A witness also reported seeing a man aggressively grab at a woman’s clothes before a bike was thrown at her.

Following an incident, a woman ran down Guardhouse Lane and was followed by a man a few minutes later.

House-to-house enquiries have been carried out and we believe the man will have information which could assist our enquiries.

We are also keen to hear from the woman involved as we want to check on her welfare.