Officer dismissed after gross misconduct ruling

A police officer has been dismissed without notice after an accelerated misconduct hearing today (Friday 13 June).

Sergeant Christopher Tearle, who was based in Radstock, was found to have breached professional standards after undertaking paid employment despite knowing the request had been declined.

Sgt Tearle made a business interest application in April 2023 seeking to undertake paid work. This was refused by the Professional Standards Department and an appeal subsequently rejected too. He was suspended for an unrelated matter at the time.

We subsequently received information from a third party later that year Sgt Tearle had gained full-time employment at an engineering company, therefore ignoring the decisions made and continuing with his business interest without authority.

Gross misconduct was found to be proven by the Chair former Assistant Chief Constable Craig Holden at the hearing held at Portishead headquarters today, on the grounds that the officer had breached three standards of professional behaviour: integrity, orders and instructions, and discreditable conduct.

The allegation of dishonesty was not found to be proven.

In addition to being dismissed, Sgt Tearle will be added to the barred list preventing him from serving in policing in the future.