Police officer sentenced for causing serious injury collision

A serving police officer has been sentenced after admitting a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The conviction relates to a collision on the A4 Portway, at the junction of Hung Road, in Bristol at around 11.30am on 6 September 2023.

An unmarked police car, being driven by PC Daniel Fortune, drove through a red light at speed during an emergency response and collided with a member of the public’s car, leaving the driver with serious injuries.

Following the incident, a mandatory referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who carried out an investigation into the circumstances. Following their enquiries, the case was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service who authorised the charge.

PC Fortune, 41, admitted the offence at his first crown court appearance and was sentenced at Gloucester Crown Court on Monday (2 June).

He received a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and a 12-month driving disqualification.