Appeal to locate Cam’Ron Furness

We want to hear from anyone who sees 18-year-old Cam’Ron Furness, who has links to east Bristol.

He is described as Black, about 5ft 7ins, and of average build. Please note his appearance may have changed since this photo.

He failed to attend court last week for an alleged breach of a court order, but we are particularly concerned for his welfare.

If you see Cam’Ron, we would please ask you don’t approach him but instead call 999 quoting reference number 5225186029. If you know where he may be, please call 101.