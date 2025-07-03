CCTV appeal after upskirting incident in Bristol

Officers investigating an incident in Bedminster, Bristol in which a man took photos up a teenage girl’s skirt are releasing images of a person they are working to identify.

At about 5.20pm on Wednesday 2 April the victim was walking in Gwilliam Street when she has noticed someone behind her appearing to take a photo up her skirt.

The person was described as Black, aged approximately in their late teens or early 20s, and as having black hair in an afro-style. He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, a white t-shirt, dark-coloured trousers and white trainers while carrying a backpack at the time.

We were called at 5.28pm and officers attended within 15 minutes and spoke with the victim.

CCTV footage of a man officers are working to identify

PC Edward Eedle said: “This was understandably a terrifying incident for the victim and we have made sure appropriate support is in place. “As part of our investigation, we have carried out house-to-house enquiries in the area and reviewed available CCTV footage. “We are now looking to identify the man in this clip, and would urge anyone who knows who they are to come forward.”

If you know who he is or have any information that could help the investigation, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225094679.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.