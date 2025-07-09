Officer dismissed after gross misconduct found

An officer who was unprofessional and disrespectful while dealing with a member of the public in custody has been barred from policing.

PC Tyler Irving, who joined Avon and Somerset Police in 2022, was dismissed without notice earlier today, following a misconduct hearing held in front of a panel at Police Headquarters in Portishead. While he’d previously resigned, he was still a serving officer at the time of the hearing.

The officer’s behaviour came to light after two colleagues made complaints about him to a supervisor, prompting a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). The IOPC decided a local investigation by our Professional Standards Department was suitable. A formal complaint was also later received from the member of the public.

The hearing heard how PC Irving acted in an unprofessional and disrespectful manner towards the woman, including swearing at her, while she was in custody at Patchway Police Centre on Saturday 18 May, 2024.

The woman had been arrested after breaching a Section 35 notice under Anti-Social Behaviour legislation not to attend the area around the Clifton Suspension Bridge. This notice had been put in place after she was released on bail following a previous arrest for intentionally causing a public nuisance and persistently making use of a public communication network to cause annoyance/inconvenience/anxiety. Mental health professionals were also contacted in relation to this incident.

She was placed on constant supervision while in custody due to the risk she posed to her own safety, with PC Irving being ones of the officers deployed for this purpose.

Det Ch Insp Simon Dewfall, deputy head of the Professional Standards Department, said: “PC Irving was inappropriate and demeaning in the way he spoke to and acted around this member of the public, who while being in custody was vulnerable and deserving of our empathy and care. “He failed to live up to the values we pride ourselves in, as well as the standards of professional behaviour expected of an officer, and can no longer work in policing as a result. “It’s important to note this behaviour was called out by PC Irving’s colleagues, who were rightly angered and disgusted by his actions. We actively encourage all officers and staff to report any concerns to the Professional Standards Department, and we provide a number of ways they can do this, including anonymously.”

The full hearing outcome will be published on the misconduct section of our website when it becomes available.