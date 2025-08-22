Appeal to find wanted David Harbun

We want to hear anyone who sees David Harbun.

The 57-year-old was last seen in the Clifton area of Bristol at about 10am this morning (Friday 22 August). He was on day release from HMP Leyhill at the time.

He is described as white, male, and with grey hair. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve orange high viz jacket, black trousers and brown work boots.

We’d ask anyone who sees Harbun not to approach him but instead call police.

If you see Harbun, please call 999 quoting reference number 5225237547, or ring 101 with any other information.