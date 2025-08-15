CCTV appeal after Bristol handbag theft

Officers investigating the theft of a handbag in the Bishopsworth area of Bristol are releasing an image of a woman they want to speak to.

At about 4.45pm on Friday 25 July the victim, aged in her 80s, left her handbag on the floor of a pharmacy in St Peter’s Rise.

A short while later it was taken by another woman who then left the building.

Officers have reviewed CCTV in the area and are now releasing an image of the woman they want to speak to. She is described as white, aged in her 20s or 30s with reddish hair. She was wearing a grey Puma top, grey shorts and black shoes.

The victim is being kept updated as our investigation progresses.

If you know who the pictured woman is or have any other information that could help our investigation, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225210347.