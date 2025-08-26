CCTV appeal after man suffers broken jaw in pub assault

We are issuing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to following an assault at a pub in Taunton.

A man, in his mid 40s, was drinking with another group of men when one of them became aggressive and punched him in the face, knocking him to the floor, at a pub in East Street at around 9pm on 8 August.

The victim suffered a broken jaw and was taken to hospital for treatment, and he has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home.

We are now appealing to the public to help us identify the man in the CCTV image who we believe could assist us with our enquiries.

He is described as white, with blonde hair, around 5ft 10ins tall, aged in his late teens, who is wearing a cream-coloured hooded jumper.

Anybody who may know who the man is, or of his whereabouts, are asked to call police on 101.