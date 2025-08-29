CCTV appeal to identify five people following burglary in Somerset

We are issuing CCTV images of five people we would like to identify following a burglary at a property in Somerset.

An incident at a property in Maunsel Road, North Newton, near North Petherton, was reported to police at around 8pm on Sunday 24 August.

The caller reported seeing five people, one woman and four men, enter the property on CCTV between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on the same day.

It was also reported that two CCTV cameras, China and picture frames inside the property were damaged, and a key and various other items were also taken.

The people seen on CCTV have been described as; a white woman, between the ages of 35 and 40, of large build, with blonde hair in a ponytail, around 5ft 9in tall, who is wearing a grey T-shirt with the word ‘Fearless’ and black trousers.

The second person is described as a white male, between the ages of 35 and 40, with receding brown hair, around 5ft 10in tall and of athletic build, who was wearing a white T-shirt and a rucksack.

The third person is described as a white male, between the ages of 30 and 35, of large build, with brown hair in a buzz cut style, around 5ft 10in tall, who was wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

The fourth person is described as a white male, between the ages of 25 and 30, of slim build, with ginger hair, around 6ft tall, who was wearing glasses, a grey T-shirt, black trousers, and black shoes.

The fifth person is described as a white male, around 35 years old, of athletic build, around 5ft 10in tall, with a brown goatee who was wearing a dark T-shirt, white cargo trousers and a black hat.

Neighbourhood and partnerships Inspector Jonathan Eamer said: “We have carried out CCTV enquiries, have taken fingerprints from the scene and have given residents crime prevention advice on what has been a distressing incident.

“A burglary can have a huge impact on any victim. Not only can such offences have financial consequences, but it’s often the feeling of violation, anxiety and fear which can have lasting effects.

“We are now appealing to members of the public to come forward if they saw or heard anything suspicion in the area at the time of the incident, or who saw a group of people in the area matching the descriptions above, to contact us.”

Call police on 101 quoting reference number 5225239355 or complete our online appeals form.