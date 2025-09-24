Appeal to identify potential witness to pursuit and collision

We are issuing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to who could have vital information which could assist an investigation into a collision in Chard.

We would like the public to help us identify the man in the image who we believe could be a key witness to a single vehicle collision following a police pursuit which occurred on Avishayes Road at around 10.15am on August 29.

A 21-year-old local man has been arrested and charged on suspicion of dangerous driving, for driving a vehicle while disqualified, for failing to stop, and for driving a vehicle without insurance, and has been remanded into custody until a Taunton Crown Court hearing tomorrow (Thursday 25 September).

Nobody was injured in the incident, but we believe the man in the picture could offer vital evidence which could support our investigation.

We would ask the man in the picture, or anyone who may know him, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 5225243872, or complete our online appeals form.

Alternatively, visit Chard police station during opening hours.