CCTV appeal after one-year-old boy bitten by dog

We are releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to identify after a one-year-old boy suffered injuries after being bitten by a dog in Bristol.

The incident was reported to have taken place at Arnos Court Park, in Brislington, at around 5.45pm on Tuesday 29 July.

We would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident who is described as white, around 60 years old, who is clean shaven with grey hair, wearing a green gilet over a shirt, and possibly green trousers, while walking two white/cream poodle crossbreeds.

The child was taken to hospital for treatment for bruising and puncture wounds to the arm and he has since been discharged.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries, as well as additional patrols in the area, have been carried out and we have been in contact with the Neighbourhood Watch scheme.

Anybody who recognises the man in the CCTV image, or those who may have dashcam or doorbell footage around the time of the incident, are asked to call police on 101 quoting 5225213997, or complete our online appeals form.