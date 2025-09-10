Man convicted after he spent months stalking woman

A man has been convicted after he spent several months stalking a woman in Staple Hill.

Kola Adetu, 45, from Overnhill Road, Downend, Bristol, was sentenced at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 4 September.

A trial by magistrates found him guilty of one offence of stalking without causing fear, alarm or distress, and was given a two-year restraining order, must complete a 12-month community order of 100 hours unpaid work and a 20-day rehabilitation activity, and he must also pay a victim surcharge of £114.

Adetu made unwanted approaches to his victim with propositions in the street and at her home address in Staple Hill for several months from May 2024.

PCs Joshua Millward and Neal Scarborough, of the Staple Hill neighbourhood policing team, successfully led a complex investigation resulting in the prosecution of a persistent offender.

PC Millward said: “Stalking and harassment are serious crimes which can have a devastating effect on the lives of victims and their friends and family. This case reflects a clear pattern of behaviour that posed a serious risk to the victim’s wellbeing.

“While anyone can be a victim, stalking and harassment disproportionately impact women and girls. Violence against women and girls (VAWG) offences are a priority for our force, and we remain committed to supporting victims and ensuring offenders are brought to justice.

“The courage shown by the victim in coming forward played a vital role in enabling the police to take action and highlights the importance of reporting such offences.”

Stalking follows the pattern of FOUR – Fixated, Obsessed, Unwanted and Repeated. Any kind of persistent, unwanted contact that causes distress is stalking and is unacceptable.

We would encourage anyone who thinks they are being stalked to report it to police straightaway. If you are in immediate danger call 999, otherwise you can report online, at a police station or by calling 101. If you’re not ready to speak to police, please reach out for support from the National Stalking Helpline.