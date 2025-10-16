CCTV appeal after fireworks set off in Bristol fast-food restaurant

Officers investigating an incident in Bristol city centre are appealing for the public’s help to identify someone they wish to speak with.

They believe the individual pictured may have information which could aid their enquiries after fireworks were let off into a fast-food restaurant in Horsefair, Bristol on Monday 13 October.

The male pictured is approximately 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall, is thought to be between 16-18 years old, of slim build, with afro-style hair, a moustache and is wearing a bandana.

He is shown wearing a black puffed coat with ‘Trapstar’ wording on it, a hooded jacket, Nike jogging bottoms with a red Nike with ‘Trap’ across the front, black jogging bottoms and black trainers. He is also carrying a black Nike bag.

At around 8.20pm on Sunday 12 October, an unknown male kicked the door of the McDonalds in Horsefair, causing one of the glass panels to smash.

At around 8pm the following day, the same male has entered the McDonalds and has thrown a firework into the staff preparation area.

The firework hit the order screen, ricocheted back off and landed by a customer.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident but it was understandably shocking and scary for those involved.