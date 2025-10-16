CCTV appeal after fireworks set off in Bristol fast-food restaurant
Officers investigating an incident in Bristol city centre are appealing for the public’s help to identify someone they wish to speak with.
They believe the individual pictured may have information which could aid their enquiries after fireworks were let off into a fast-food restaurant in Horsefair, Bristol on Monday 13 October.
The male pictured is approximately 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall, is thought to be between 16-18 years old, of slim build, with afro-style hair, a moustache and is wearing a bandana.
He is shown wearing a black puffed coat with ‘Trapstar’ wording on it, a hooded jacket, Nike jogging bottoms with a red Nike with ‘Trap’ across the front, black jogging bottoms and black trainers. He is also carrying a black Nike bag.
At around 8.20pm on Sunday 12 October, an unknown male kicked the door of the McDonalds in Horsefair, causing one of the glass panels to smash.
At around 8pm the following day, the same male has entered the McDonalds and has thrown a firework into the staff preparation area.
The firework hit the order screen, ricocheted back off and landed by a customer.
Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident but it was understandably shocking and scary for those involved.
Neighbourhood policing Sgt Sean Underwood said: “Not only is the release of fireworks in heavily populated areas and in the direction of people, buildings and vehicles very dangerous, but it is also incredibly reckless and shows complete disregard for personal safety and that of the wider public.
“Fireworks can cause significant injuries, ranging from burns through to blindness should they be handled incorrectly.
“Our Neighbourhood Policing Teams have been and will continue to carry out high-visibility patrols in the areas most impacted and will be supported by colleagues from specialist units, including our Mounted and dog section.
“We will be seeking to work in partnership with our colleagues at Trading Standards to ensure fireworks are being sold correctly, ages are being challenged and vendors are taking responsibility for the selling of fireworks.”
I would also like to remind people who purchase fireworks that they should only be handled by a sensible adult under strict safety conditions. For more information on firework safety, visit either the Avon Fire and Rescue Service or Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service websites.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225287943, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.