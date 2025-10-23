CCTV appeal in connection with Bristol rape investigation

We are releasing CCTV images of a man we would like to identify in connection with an ongoing rape investigation in Bristol.

The incident happened between 6am and 7am in Fox Road, Easton, on Sunday July 6, and the victim, a woman in her mid-20s, is being supported by officers and given access to any specialist help she needs.

We have carried out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries since the incident was reported, but we are now appealing for the public’s help.

The man in the pictures, who we would like to speak to in connection with the incident, is described as Black, with a shaved head and a trimmed beard, who is seen to be wearing white trainers, black trousers, a white top, and a black jacket.

DC Isabel Sayer, officer in the case, said: “This is an awful incident which has caused distress to the victim. “The incident will come as a concern and we would like to assure the community we have not received any similar reports involving other victims since. Regardless, one incident is too many and a full investigation is underway. “The CCTV enquiries we have carried out have resulted in us wishing to identify the man, pictured. “We are always conscious of the impact publicity of such offences can have on victims, but we’ve not been able to identify this man ourselves and therefore we now are seeking the public’s support because finding out who this man in will help us to progress this investigation.”

Anybody who recognises the man, or who may have dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage at the time of the incident, or in the immediate moments before and afterwards, are asked to contact us on 101 quoting 5225190848, or complete our online appeals form.