Appeal to locate missing 16-year-old George

We are appealing for the public’s help to find missing George.

He has not been seen since 12.15pm on Halloween (Friday 31 October) at the cricket club in Castle Cary, and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

George is white, approximately 5ft 5-6ins tall, with straight, blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy-blue jumper with ‘BOSS’ on the front, dark jeans and a red and green belt.

He has links to Weston-super-Mare, Castle Cary and Frome.