Appeal to trace man after racially-aggravated incident in Yate

We’re issuing CCTV images as part of an appeal for information after a man approached a mother as she walked through Yate Shopping Centre with her three-year-old child.

He made a number of racially-aggravated comments while gesturing towards the child, who is of dual heritage.

The mother told him to stop and walked away.

It happened in East Walk between 11.30am and midday on Monday 29 September, and was reported to police on 4 October.

Officers have been making a number of enquiries and are now keen to trace the man in these images who may be able to help the investigation.

He’s described as being in his sixties, about 5ft 8ins tall and white, with very short or balding hair.

Officers would like him – or anyone who recognises him – to get in touch.