Renewed appeal to locate missing Robyn

We are renewing our appeal to locate missing 54-year-old Robyn who has not been seen for almost a month.

Following extensive enquiries, we can now update that Robyn’s latest known sighting was in Bathwick Street, heading towards Beckford Road, in Bath city centre, at around 8pm on Thursday 27 November.

Her Mini had previously been found in Bathwick.

Robyn is described as white, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, striped socks, brown boots and a long, dark green-brown jumper (pictured).

Robyn was reported missing on Wednesday 17 December and we are increasingly concerned for her welfare.

She has links to Bath and often visits surrounding villages, especially Combe Hay.