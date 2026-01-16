Former officer barred from policing after gross misconduct proven

The behaviour of a former police officer who persistently contacted – and pretended to be in a relationship with – a woman he followed on social media amounted to gross misconduct, a panel has found.

At an accelerated misconduct hearing on Friday 16 January, Bristol-based PC Jack Wood, was added to the national barred list and would have been dismissed had he not already resigned.

The hearing was told he repeatedly sent the woman, whom he had no connection to through policing, unwanted messages on social media between March 2023 and July 2024.

As part of his deception, former PC Wood used images the woman shared on social media to send to friends and colleagues which he told them was proof of their relationship, which he said was social and sexual. He also used one of her images as the background on his mobile phone.

His behaviour was reported to police on 30 July 2024 and he was arrested on 8 August 2024. A subsequent review of his phone found he had 83 images of the woman saved.

Following a review of the evidence, it was decided in March 2025 that he would face no further action as part of the criminal investigation.

However, the misconduct hearing, led by panel chairman Craig Holden, found he had breached the policing standards of honesty and integrity; authority, respect and courtesy; and discreditable conduct.

Det Supt Larisa Hunt, the head of Avon and Somerset Police’s Professional Standards Department, said: “PC Wood’s behaviour fell far short of the standards we demand of all our officers and staff. “He continued to persistently contact a woman who had clearly rejected his advances and I don’t underestimate how significant the psychological impact of this will have been to her. “PC Wood also deceived his colleagues with his make-believe story and has shown a complete disregard for the responsibilities that come along with being a police officer. “The hearing’s decision means that, had he not already resigned, he would have been dismissed from Avon and Somerset Police and also that he will no longer be able to work any sort of law enforcement role in the future.”

The full outcome of this hearing will be added to the misconduct section of our website when it is available.