Appeal to ID man following series of thefts – Dunster
We’re asking members of the public if they can help us identify the man pictured.
We believe he may be able to help us with our enquiries following a series of thefts that have taken place in a car park on Dunster Steep, Dunster.
He’s described as white, aged between 70-80, wearing glasses, a cap, a blue jacket, khaki trousers and brown boots.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226014064, or complete our online appeals form.