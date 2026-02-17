Appeal to ID man following series of thefts – Dunster

We’re asking members of the public if they can help us identify the man pictured.

We believe he may be able to help us with our enquiries following a series of thefts that have taken place in a car park on Dunster Steep, Dunster.

He’s described as white, aged between 70-80, wearing glasses, a cap, a blue jacket, khaki trousers and brown boots.

If you recognise him, please contact 101 and give the call handler the reference 5226014064.