CCTV appeal related to racially-aggravated incident in Bath

We are appealing to the public to help us identify the three men in this image in relation to a racially aggravated public order offence in Bath.

The victim was approached and surrounded by a group of men before a comment perceived to be motivated by racial hatred was made between 10.30pm-10.49pm near Walcot House, in Walcot Street, on Saturday 6 December.

CCTV enquiries have been conducted, statements have been taken, and follow up visits have been carried out while investigations continue.

We are maintaining contact with the victim who has been offered access to support services he may benefit from. We are now appealing to the public to help us identify the three individuals, pictured, who we believe may have information which could assist our enquiries.

The three men, pictured, have been described as white, with the first being estimated to be in his late fifties, around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with short grey hair. The second is described to be in his twenties, around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with short dark hair, while the third is described to be around 18 years old, with short brown hair, around 5ft 9ins tall, and of medium build.

Neighbourhood chief inspector Scott Hill said: “This is an appalling incident which has understandably distressed the victim, who has been offered access to support services they feel they may benefit from, while the investigation continues. “We are considering this a hate crime, and we want to reiterate there is no place for hate in our communities and we take such incidents incredibly seriously. “We know there were a number of people in the area at the time, and we are appealing to anybody with information relating to the incident or the men, pictured, to contact us.”

Anybody with information on the incident or those pictured are asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5225342900.