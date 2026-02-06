Renewed appeal to locate missing Mohamed – Bristol

We are renewing our appeal for information as part of an investigation into the disappearance of a Bristol man who was reported missing last month.

Mohamed was 39 when he was last seen at an address in Horfield between 7pm-9pm on Friday 16 January, and he was reported missing by family members on the evening of Sunday January 18.

We issued public appeals for information on the whereabouts of Mohamed, who is described as Black, around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, bald, with a full black beard, who was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, and black trainers with white soles.

We are concerned for the welfare of Mohamed as his disappearance is out of character.

A thorough investigation is underway, and officers have carried out extensive CCTV and house-to-house enquiries in the area and are in regular contact with his family who are being updated daily on the progress of this investigation.

We have spoken to witnesses and searches have been carried out by specialist units and officers.

Drones will be used to conduct aerial searches, and other agencies are supporting us in this investigation.

CCTV footage of Mohamed on Muller Road, Bristol, at around 2.33am on Saturday 17 January.

We are keeping an open mind until we establish what has happened to Mohamed and would urge anybody with information which could assist our enquiries to contact us. The last confirmed sighting we have of Mohamed was near Lidl on Muller Road at around 2.33am on Saturday 17 January.

DI Vanessa Byrne, senior investigating officer in the case, said: “We are aware of concerns surrounding missing Mohamed, but we can assure the community a thorough investigation is being carried out to establish his whereabouts, and would appeal to anybody with information who haven’t yet spoken to the police to contact us. “We are in contact with the Mohamed’s family who we are updating twice a day on progress with the investigation, and have invested significant resources as part of our efforts to find him. “Our staff and officers remain committed to do everything we can to find Mohamed, and we do not underestimate the distress his family continue to endure.”

Anybody who may have seen Mohamed in the early hours of Saturday 17 January, or who may have relevant CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage, are asked to contact us.

We would also like to hear from anybody with information which could assist our enquiries to call us on 101 quoting 5226016318 or complete our online appeals form.