Appeal to find vulnerable missing Mia

We’re renewing earlier appeals to trace a vulnerable missing woman, thought to be in the Bristol area.

Mia, 21, who is from Henbury, has now been missing for more than 10 days.

Investigating officers have been unable to locate her since she was reported missing on Saturday 21 February, but have confirmed a sighting in Bond Street at 11.40am on Tuesday 24 February.

Mia is about 5ft 4ins tall, slim and white, with short bleached blonde hair. She has been seen wearing lime green trousers, a beige jacket with a black hat, coat, trainers and bag.

She has links to north Bristol, Bristol city centre, Easton and St Paul’s, and is likely to be on foot or using public transport.

Mia may be sleeping rough or staying with someone, and as she is without her necessary medication may become seriously unwell.

We’re very concerned for her welfare.