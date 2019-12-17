Appeal after dog walker knocked unconscious in South Gloucestershire

We’re appealing for witnesses and information following an assault in South Gloucestershire.

A man in his 40s was knocked unconscious by another man in a field south of Willsbridge at about 2.30pm on Saturday, 7 December.

The victim, who suffered facial injuries, had challenged the offender about his dogs who had chased his own dog.

The offender is believed to have punched the victim with a dog chain wrapped around his hand.

The man is described as white, between 5ft 10ins – 6ft tall, of large build and greying hair. He was aged in his late 30s or 40s.

He wore multiple layers of grey and blue clothing, a gilet with lots of pockets and black wellies.

The man had three dogs – thought to be two German Shepherds and a Bullmastiff-type dog.