Appeal after man assaulted – Bristol
We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a man was assaulted outside Mckenzies in Canons Road, Bristol.
The 28-year-old victim was with a group of friends when the assault took place, just after 8pm on Thursday 19 December. He suffered a cut and two chipped teeth.
He flagged down patrolling officers who searched the area but found no trace of the offender.
The suspect was described in his mid 20s, about 5ft 10ins tall with short brown hair. He wore dark-coloured clothing.
If you saw the incident or have any information which could help get in touch, quoting reference 52192923555.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 52192923555
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.