Appeal after man assaulted – Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a man was assaulted outside Mckenzies in Canons Road, Bristol.

The 28-year-old victim was with a group of friends when the assault took place, just after 8pm on Thursday 19 December. He suffered a cut and two chipped teeth.

He flagged down patrolling officers who searched the area but found no trace of the offender.

The suspect was described in his mid 20s, about 5ft 10ins tall with short brown hair. He wore dark-coloured clothing.

If you saw the incident or have any information which could help get in touch, quoting reference 52192923555.