Appeal for witnesses following burglary in South Gloucestershire

Appeal for witnesses following burglary

We’re appealing for the public’s help, following a burglary in South Gloucestershire.



It happened on 7 December at The Wheatsheaf public house in Chapel Street in Thornbury.



Two suspects entered the property at about 8.30pm and gained access to the private upstairs living quarters, where they were disturbed by the occupants who were threatened.



The suspects had searched the property and taken a quantity of cash.



The suspects are described as two white men, one of large build, about 5ft 10ins, wearing black clothes, a black beanie style hat and a balaclava and the second man, the same height but of skinny build. He was also wearing dark clothing, hat and a balaclava.



We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen two people answering the descriptions above who may have been without headgear or removing it in the Chapel Street area.



If you can help, please contact us

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219282799