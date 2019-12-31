Appeal over assault of woman – Bristol
We’re appealing for witnesses to an assault on a woman which happened at a nightclub in Bristol in the early hours of Wednesday 18 December.
The victim, a 19-year-old woman, was punched during an incident at Lola Lo in Queens Road, which happened sometime between 12.30am and 12.50am. The victim suffered bruising and a swelling to her eye. She was taken to Southmead Hospital for treatment.
A 29-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219290686
