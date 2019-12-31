Appeal over graffiti – Bristol
Can you help us trace these two men?
We’re investigating after graffiti was sprayed onto a wall in Tower Hill, Bristol, at around 8am Wednesday 4 December.
We’d like to speak to these men who were in the area at the time. One is described as white, with long blond/brown hair and glasses.
If you recognise them, get in touch quoting reference 5219289040.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219289040
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.