Appeal over Yeovil bike shop burglary

We’re appealing for information after thieves broke into a bicycle shop in Yeovil and stole nine high-value bikes.

It happened at about 12.30am overnight Saturday 14 to Sunday 15 December at Rock and Road on the Lynx Trading Estate. Thieves smashed their way in to take bikes including Specialised Kenevo and Levo electric mountain bikes and S-Works and Tarmac road bikes. The stolen bikes range in price between £3,500 and £9,500.

We believe the thieves would have used a vehicle – probably a van – to remove the bicycles.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity at the shop overnight, or who has been offered these expensive branded bikes or parts for sale at a “too good to be true” price.

If you can help, get in touch quoting reference 5219288385.