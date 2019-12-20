Appeal to identify those involved in suspicious incident

We’re appealing for witnesses and information following a suspicious incident in Somerton.

On Wednesday we received a call from a member of the public concerned for the welfare of someone they believed had been forced into a car.

The witness heard a female scream before being shouted at by a man to get in a 4×4 type vehicle which he then drove off at speed.

The incident happened at about 8.05pm on Kirkham Street.

Detective Sergeant James Holdsworth said: “It’s unclear whether any criminal offences have been committed but we’re still keen to identify those involved to ensure they are safe.

“If you were involved in this incident then please get in touch to reassure us all is well.

“We’re grateful to the member of the public who raised their concerns with us and would also ask anyone else who saw the incident, or anything else suspicious, to contact us.”

If you can help, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference .