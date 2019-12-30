Bristol man charged with weapons offences

We’ve charged a 38-year-old man with four offences following searches made at a house in the Southmead area of Bristol relating to the possession of offensive weapons.



Daniel Magee, of Shetland Road, has been charged with the following offences:

Making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose

Possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid/gas/electrical incapacitation device/thing

Possessing a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place

Importing prohibited weapons/ammunition with intent to evade a prohibition/restriction

Magee has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday 30 December).

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) have now left the scene but police searches at the property will continue today. We’d like to thank residents for their support, patience and understanding over the past two days.