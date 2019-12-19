Bristol teenagers arrested on suspicion of stealing a significant number of bicycles and motor bikes

Three teenage boys from Bristol have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle.

A 16 year old from Staple Hill, a 16 year old from St George, and a 17 year old from Speedwell, were arrested early this morning (Thursday 19 December) during a planned operation in which three properties were simultaneously visited by police officers working as part of Operation Remedy.

The three teenage boys have been arrested in connection with a significant number of bicycle and motor bikes thefts across South Gloucestershire, Bath & North East Somerset and Bristol over the past 12 months.

Officers believe online selling sites and social media platforms have been used to identify high value bicycles and motor bikes for sale whereby sellers have shared their address and details of their whereabouts with prospective buyers. The majority of the burglaries reported have occurred shortly after victims have disclosed these details and whilst they were away or at work.

As part of this morning’s action, officers also seized a number of additional bicycles, motor bikes and other parts believed to be stolen. Officers will now be working to identify if any of these bicycles have been reported as stolen so they can be returned to the owners.

Inspector Andy Peppin, of Operation Remedy, commented: “Over the last year, there have been a significant number of bicycle thefts across South Gloucestershire, Bristol and Bath & North East Somerset. Nearly all of the thefts have occurred following the victims sharing their address and movements with individuals they believed to be interested in buying their bikes.

“We take burglary very seriously and are committed to identifying and apprehending the individuals responsible.

“We seized a number of bicycles we believe to be stolen and will be working hard to identify the original owners and return their bikes to them.

“I cannot advise members of the public strongly enough to never disclose any personal details – particularly your home address and movements – when attempting to sell bikes or other belongings online.

“In addition to avoiding divulging details online, there are also a number of things members of the public can do to make it harder for thieves to steal their bikes as well as making it easier for police officers to identify a bicycle as stolen and return it to the original owners.”

Follow these tips to keep your bicycles safe from thieves:



When attempting to sell your bicycles or motor bikes online, never share your bank details, address or movements, particularly if you are away from home or on holiday for a considerable period of time.

When arranging to meet with a prospective buyer meet in a neutral location, ideally a car park with CCTV or a public location where others are present.

Where possible, securely store your bicycles in your home.

If this isn’t possible, ensure they are kept in a secure outbuilding such as an alarmed and locked shed or garage.

Always lock your bicycles to something immovable like a wall, the floor or a

Double lock your bikes using two quality locks, at least one of which is a D-Lock.

Get your bikes security marked and registered at BikeRegister and Immobilise.

Record the details of your bicycles including noting the frame number (normally found underneath the bike between the pedals or where the back wheel slots in), the BikeRegister number plus any other distinguishing features, and take a photo.

Items seized: Carrero Zelos JR frame_Blue, Forme hybrid bicycle_Black, Freespirit Albany_White, Giant Brass frame_Green, Giant XtC frame_Silver, Maxxis dirtbike_Black, Motorbike topbox, Pitbike_Silver, Planet X London Road SL_Yellow, Saracen Mountainbike_Turquoise, Specialised Crosstrail frame_Black, Specislised Crosstrail_Grey, Trek 4300 Frame_Black, Trek Mountainbike_Blue, Trek Xcaliber 7_Black